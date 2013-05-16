RGB Spectrum Introduces DSx 300M Secure-Access Codec

- RGB Spectrum has expanded its line of DSx codecs with the introduction of its new DSx 300M secure access model.
- The DSx 300M codec is specially designed for streaming and recording of graphics and HD video in mission critical environments. The new model is designed without USB ports for extra security, preventing unauthorized access and transfer of confidential data.
- The DSx 300M codec offers advanced H.264 compression, providing a combination of best-in-class image quality, performance and feature-rich capability for recording and streaming. The codec records, streams, and replays graphics and HD video at up to 1920x1200 and 1600x1200 resolutions. The DSx 300M codec uses H.264 high profile compression to deliver superior image quality when compared to the main and baseline profiles used in most other codecs.
- The DSx 300M codec offers recording to external network storage devices, such as RAIDs or servers. Moreover, streaming and recording can be done concurrently - a DSx exclusive. IP streams can be decoded with commercial off-the-shelf PC software or, where very low latency is required, DSx codecs. When decoding, the unit can display one graphics/HD image or four SD images.
- Exclusive DSx capabilities include concurrent recording and streaming, graphics resolutions support up to 1920x1200 and 1600x1200, event marking, variable speed playback, and its unique recording failsafe feature.
- Additional leading-edge features include on-screen display (OSD) with titling and time code, external time code synchronization, event marking, variable speed playback, random access, extended-range bit rate adjustment, and signal confidence monitoring. Operation is made simple using an embedded web-based graphical user interface. DSx codecs can be interconnected to support multi-channel, concurrent recording, streaming, and replay. Multi Channel Manager software provides simultaneous control of multiple DSx units.
- The DSx 300M codec is mil-spec packaged in a compact, fanless, rugged enclosure. To assist integration, the unit offers Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) as well as external power.