Symetrix Awards 2010 Distributor Awards

- Seattle, WA--Symetrix announced the international distributor and rep of the year winners for its fiscal year 2010. In a break with tradition, Symetrix chose two winners for the International Distributor of the Year Award: Sanecore for its excellent work in China and SF Marketing for moving well past expectations in Canada. With offices in the U.S. and Singapore, S~Wave Marketing earned the International Representative of the Year Award for its phenomenal coverage of the Pan-Pacific region. The products in Symetrix' Integrator Series, such as the Zone Mix 760, joined the stalwart SymNet series of open-architecture DSPs on the list of hottest products for 2010. All eyes are on the Jupiter series of "zero learning curve" processors for 2011.
- Within their respective regions, Sanecore and SF Marketing deliver the kind of comprehensive customer service that wins loyalty and word-of-mouth referrals. Roberts stated further, "I feel very fortunate to be partnered with two companies that are such excellent distributors that I couldn't possibly choose just one for the Distributor of the Year Award. Sanecore and SF Marketing, both repeat Symetrix Distributor of the Year winners, consistently show quality in their handling of Symetrix in their countries."
- Kris Jackson established S~Wave Marketing to leverage his impressive portfolio of experience and a who's who list of contacts in the Pan-Pacific region. "S~Wave Marketing was instrumental in helping Symetrix move in a very positive direction in Asia this past year and I look forward to continued results from the foundation we've laid," said Paul Roberts, vice president of sales and marketing for Symetrix.
- Representatives of all three companies agreed that Symetrix' new Jupiter series will carve a deep niche around the world in 2011. "The Jupiter seriesis poised to become our hottest product in China," said Jun Zhu of Sanecore. Added S~Wave's Jackson, "Its innovative 'app' design is really resonating with installers all over the Pan-Pacific region." "Canada, too," said Steven Barry, product manager with SF Marketing. "With each 'app' optimized for a specific venue or project, users simply grab a free app, download it to Jupiter hardware, and dial in their sound. Jupiter offers flexibility, pristine sound, and very attractive price points."