YCD Multimedia and HP Team for Solutions

- YCD Multimedia has unveiled a tool for retailers to automatically generate in-store digital media promotions, saving significantly on infrastructure and advertising costs and greatly reducing the time to market. “YCD’s solution will be changing the playing field for grocery and convenience store retailers. We are allowing retailers’ digital signage campaigns to be fully integrated with their point-of-sale platform, ensuring 100% compliance with their in-store promotions,” said Noam Levavi, CEO of YCD Multimedia.
- YCD Multimedia, the leading global provider of smart digital media solutions for retailers have integrated YCD|RAMP (Retail Advertising & Merchandising Platform) with Retalix Store and Customer Marketing solutions and HP’s retail hardware solutions to bring a solution that fully automates the creation of in-store campaigns. By integrating YCD|RAMP with the Retalix® Customer Management and Marketing Suite (Loyalty and Promotions), retailers get a fully compliant, synchronized, in-store digital campaign solution.
- The idea is that consumers are only presented with the most relevant content – such as product price and availability - triggered in real time, and based on Retalix Promotion Management application. Together with optimal suggestive selling capabilities, which can be integrated with the loyalty system, retailers also have built-in measurement and reporting tools at their disposal, allowing for real-time campaign impact analysis and optimization, and resulting in an increase in sales and a positive impact on ROI.
- The combined solution is fully compliant with HP’s new line of retail products, which are especially designed to address the unique requirements of retailers using POS digital media.
- Levavi sums up by saying: “We have taken the personalized marketing model used online and moved it offline. Brining it directly to the retailers’ physical stores.”
- “We are very pleased about the cooperation with YCD,” says Oren Betzaleli, Head of Products and Marketing in Retalix. “Retailers can drive significant benefits by deploying advanced promotion management and customer loyalty programs. The integration of the YCD|RAMP with the Retalix Customer Management and Marketing suite and our store solutions, enables more effective communications of real-time promotions to the customer, and enhances the overall customer experience at the store."
- YCD Multimedia provides marketers with tools to create, manage, measure and distribute digital media in the retail environment. From large-format displays that promote products based on real-time inventory levels to small shelf-level interactive displays, YCD’s flexible platform combines strategy, professional services and technology to increase profits, optimize product mix and enhance the customer experience. To date YCD has partnered with over 1,000 retail and hospitality customers worldwide. Founded in 1999, YCD Multimedia is headquartered in the United States with offices in The United Kingdom and Israel and has an international network of resellers serving clients around the globe.
- About Retalix
- Retalix (NASDAQ-GS: RTLX) is a leading provider of software solutions to retailers and distributors worldwide. The Company’s product and services help its customers automate and synchronize essential retail and supply chain operations, encompassing stores, headquarters and warehouses. Specializing in the food industry, Retalix serves customers in more than 50 countries. For more information, visit www.retalix.com
