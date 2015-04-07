Media mea Joins Digital Place Based Advertising Association

- Media mea LLC has joined the Digital Place Based Advertising Association (DPAA). Atlanta-based media mea is a digital media marketing development firm specializing in the fabrication of interactive indoor and outdoor LCD/ LED digital signage displays.
- "We welcome media mea to our ranks and look forward to providing them with tools and contacts that will help grow their business," said Barry Frey, president and CEO, DPAA.
- Mohamed Ghalayini, general manager, media mea llc, said, "We see the potential to derive great benefit from our membership in DPAA and expect to be active and enthusiastic participants in their meetings and events."
- Membership in DPAA encompasses numerous benefits, including admission to quarterly member events; access to an extensive database of research, best practices, and case studies; tools for planning, training, and forecasting; social media amplification; publication discounts; an opportunity to participate in media partnerships as well as the DPAA-Nielsen Service Bureau and DPAA-Nielsen Digital Diploma Series Training Program; insights on software and hardware solutions; further integration into the advertising ecosystem as part of the video everywhere conversation and marketing campaign, and more.
