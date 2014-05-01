Matrox VS4 Quad HD Capture Card

Matrox VS4 is a quad HD capture card that comes bundled with VS4Recorder, a multi-camera recording app that gives live event producers complete synchronized control over capture of the four inputs connected to the VS4 to create high-quality MOV, MP4, or AVI files for use with popular editing apps, for immediate upload to the internet or for archiving. VS4 is also ideal for multi-camera live production streaming with Telestream Wirecast for Windows or StudioCoast vMix software. It not only sends video feeds for streaming, it also facilitates ISO recording to disk of all the original video and audio feeds for post event editing via a Matrox plug-in for Wirecast or Matrox Video for Windows (VfW) codecs for vMix MultiCoder software.