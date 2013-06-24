ABS Media Technology Expo Expands to Two Cities in 2013

- Advanced Broadcast Solutions (ABS) has announced the 2nd Annual Media Technology Expo (MTE) will expand to two cities. MTE 2013 starts in Seattle on Oct. 1 at Fremont Studios, then moves to the Left Bank Annex in Portland, Ore., on Oct. 3. The show is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in both locations, and offers free registration and free valet parking for all attendees.
- MTE is designed for broadcast and cable, post, government, house of worship, corporate, live event, and independent video production professionals. It will feature a full schedule of technology seminars, plus networking opportunities and more than 50 exhibitors showcasing the latest production gear and technologies. Sponsors for the venue include Oregon Media Production Association (OMPA), Washington Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors (WATOA), Society of Broadcast Engineers (SBE) Oregon and Washington Chapters, and Access Community Media.
- “ABS is proud to bring back the largest media technology expo in the Pacific Northwest,” said Arco Groenenberg, executive vice president and general manager, ABS. “This year, we’ve added Seattle as a second site to help make the show more accessible throughout our region.”
- Registration includes free food and beverages during the show, but space is limited. For registration, vendor information, and full seminar schedule, visit the show's website.
Topics