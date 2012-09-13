AMX Modero X Series Delivers Live Video Streaming Preview

AMX has revealed the immediate availability of its Modero X Series Multi Preview Live (MXA-MPL) and the addition of panel-to-panel video chat support for its Modero X Series Touch Panels.
- The MXA-MPL is an accessory that can stream real-time video and preview images to Modero X Series Touch Panels for 10 video sources connected to an Enova DVX All-in-One Presentation Switcher or Enova DGX Digital Media Switcher.
- The user interface is so user friendly that anyone without familiarity can approach a Modero X Series Touch Panel, swipe through preview images, select the video source and begin watching a live video stream on the panel, the company says.
- “One of the driving forces behind development of the Modero X Series Touch Panels is the unique user interface possibilities the panoramic design brings to life,” said AMX chief technology officer Robert Noble. “As we call it, the ‘PanTastic’ user experience delivers great opportunities and a clear competitive advantage to our dealers. Looking at InfoComm’s 2012 AV Global Market Definition & Strategy Study, ‘corporate customers represent the largest pro AV market segment.’ And, ‘…in all regions of the world this segment is a bright spot for many systems integrators.’ With its next-gen look, innovative capabilities, support for streaming an array of video formats and panel-to-panel video chat, what better way for a dealer to differentiate themselves and win these corporate clients?”
- The Modero X Series is designed to utilize the ease of swipe, gesture and glide control that people the world over have adopted from using mobile devices. Modero X features a ultra-low, ultra-wide design and advanced technology like embedded support for Near Field Communications (NFC), HD panel-to-panel video chat and array of supported video and audio codecs — now including H.264.
- The MXA-MPL supports all common analog and digital formats and interfaces: HDMI, DVI, RGBHV, S-Video, Composite or Component. And the MXA-MPL supports a comprehensive range of video input resolutions: 1280x720p@60 Hz, 1024x768p@60 Hz, 800x600p@60 Hz, 720x480i@60 Hz, 720x480p@60 Hz, 640x480p@60 Hz, 576i,576p@50 Hz (PAL), 480i, 480p@60 Hz (NTSC).
- Also, from the same product line, the Modero X Series Multi Preview (MXA-MP) offers 10 video previews and many of the same capabilities of the MXA-MPL like HDMI video inputs and HDMI pass-through video output. With the MXA-MP all 10 video preview windows are continuously updating JPEG images.