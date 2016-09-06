Matrox Expands Lineup of High Density H.264 4:2:2 10 Bit Codec Cards

Matrox M264 family of developer productsThe What: Matrox Video’s two new additions to the M264 family of developer products, the M264 S2 and the M264 S3, double and triple the performance available in the M264 line. With the capability for up to three channels of 4K XAVC encoding/decoding in a single slot card, the M264 family now enables OEMs to provide multi-channel 4K production servers on a PC platform.

The What Else: The 3/4 length PCI Express Gen3 x16 Matrox M264 S2 and S3 provide an instantaneous H.264 quality and density boost offering the quality needed for broadcast contribution, production, and distribution. The M264 family can now encode/decode up to three streams of 4Kp60 at 4:2:2 10-bit, 30 streams of HD long GOP at 4:2:2 10-bit, or 48 streams of HD at 4:2:0 8-bit. The faster than real-time encoding/decoding ability of the M264 allows multiple blazing fast transcodes for distribution on differing media platforms.

With onboard multi-channel, motion-adaptive de-interlacing, and up/down/cross scaling, the M264 family can repurpose content into any resolution before encoding or after decoding, particularly beneficial for OTT workflows. Specifically designed for high-density encoding/decoding, M264 cards provide the highest possible quality at the lowest power per stream (<1.5 W per HD stream).

The Bottom Line: Comprehensive development tools in the Matrox DSX SDKs for Windows or Linux include versatile file reading/writing, memory management, IP streaming, synchronization mechanisms and a large selection of software codecs and effects. A prototyping tool provides a graphical representation of all hardware components, so developers can simulate and test their use cases within minutes, before writing a single line of code.