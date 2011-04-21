GrandMA2 Lights Up Awards Show

Lighting designer Carlos Colina, responsible for Univision’s “Premio lo Nuestro a la Musica Latina” awards show, selected a pair of grandMA2 light consoles to control approximately 400 fixtures illuminating the gala special.

The 23rd annual “Premio lo Nuestro a la Musica Latina” show honored Latin artists chosen by fans in online and mobile phone voting. It aired live February 17 from Miami’s American Airlines Arena.

“The show was probably one of the largest TV programs that the grandMA2 light has done,” said Brett Puwalski, vice president of operations at Atomic Lighting in Lititz, PA, which supplied the grandMAs.

A.C.T Lighting is the exclusive distributor of the grandMA in North America.



“Using the 3D software that MA offers as freeware really helped us with the pre-viz,” Puwalski said. “Univision has a very tight schedule, and the network uses its time and money very resourcefully. There were many acts participating and no time to prep such an ambitious show, so the software really helped us get things going ahead of time. Programmer Felix Peralta loved it.”