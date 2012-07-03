Elite Screens Reveals New Outdoor Projection Screen

Elite Screens, Inc. has revealed the development of its Yardmaster.
- "The Yard Master Series is a lightweight portable front or rear projection outdoor movie screen,” said David Rodgers, marketing manager, Elite Screens. “It is the perfect companion for movie events in the great outdoors such as camping trips, backyard movie nights, picnics, barbecues, DJ events, pool parties, or any other outdoor group activity that demands a big screen projection system.”
- The Yard Master consists of a black metal frame with T-legs that support either of Elite’s DynaWhite front projection or Wraith Veil rear-projection screen materials. Both fabric s have all weather nylon-stitched reinforcements. DynaWhite is a 1.1 gain fabric with black masking borders to properly enhance perceived contrast levels while framing the projected image. Its wide viewing angle and diffusion uniformity allows the brightness levels to remain consistent throughout the entire projection surface. Wraith Veil is a 2.2 gain rear-projection material. It provides a brighter image as a rear projection alternative with greater brightness and enhanced contrast.
- The Yard Master includes a kit with all the accessories needed to put up a big screen that will remain secure even on a windy day. It sets up quickly with no additional tools required to assemble the frame. The Yard Master includes a carrying bag for easy transport.
- Sizes are available from 100”, 120” and 150” in a 16:9 HDTV aspect ratio.