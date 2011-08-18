DSF New Distributor Committee

- Eighty percent of all products related to digital signage technologies are sold through distributors. That is why the Digital Signage Federation (DSF) has established a new Distributor Committee that not only recognizes the importance of this segment of the industry but also ensures that they have a proactive role in shaping this industry’s future.
- Headed by Almo Professional A/V Executive Vice President and COO Sam Taylor (pictured), the committee will support the interests of distributor members, provide a vendor neutral platform where the voices of the distributor will be heard, and supply both guidance and feedback to the DSF Board of Directors.
- “The mission of the Distributor Committee is to promote the concept of distributors as partners with the vendors and integrators in delivering successful digital signage deployments,” said Taylor. “The work of the committee will begin with an exploration of the areas that positively and negatively affect distribution in the digital signage community. I look forward to the opportunity to work with the DSF in this area.”
- DSF Chairman Bob Stowe said, “As the only truly independent voice of the digital signage industry, the DSF is pleased to recognize, welcome, and include the distributor community as an important part of the diverse segments that serve our industry.”
- Stowe added, “We are particularly excited about and look forward to the insights and expertise that the committee will bring to our organization.”
