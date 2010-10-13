Take 1 Marks 15 Years of Insuring AV Professionals

Underscoring its commitment to constantly meet the needs of a broad based entertainment industry clientele looking for innovative insurance solutions that live up to real world production conditions, Take 1, U.S. Risk Insurance Group’s entertainment division, today marked its 15th year of service to the industry at large and 15 years of serving as the exclusive endorsed insurance provider for INFOCOMM members.

“A great deal has happened over the first 15 years of our division’s life,” explained Scott Carroll, Vice President & Program Director, of the Take 1 Program, “but one thing has remained steadfast throughout — our commitment to meet the unique needs of the live and non-live entertainment environments. It is an industry like no other and it requires an insurance solution that addresses, cost-effectively and comprehensively, the real world production environments they deal with every single day of the year.”

In celebration of its 15th anniversary, Carroll said that the division was, effective immediately, expanding its identity as Take 1 Insurance, reflecting the enormous success of the Take 1 program over the last 15 years. At the same time, the company is marking the 15th anniversary of its designation as the endorsed insurance provider for members of INFOCOMM.

“Wherever we travel, we’re always referred to as Take 1,” Carroll laughed. “Well, as we begin the next 15 years of service to the industry, we have decided to more closely align our entire brand identity with the name of our industry-leading insurance program. At the same time, we are launching a new web portal to communicate on a daily basis with our clients. This portal will become the number one source for information on policy updates, new offers, client profiles, and social networking. We view our clients as family members of a larger community and this portal will help to create a communications network that will keep everyone informed on developments in the industry, in their businesses, and in the world at large.”

Since its founding in 1995 to meet the needs of film and television production companies, Take 1 has expanded significantly to meet the needs of audio-video and communications industry clients, as well. The company’s experience includes underwriting film and television production, companies, DICE (Documentary, Infommercial, Commercial, Educational) producers, touring entertainers, concert/playhouse venues, concert promoters, video game developers, and specialty rental operations focused on audio, visual, lighting, sound, grip, and production.

What’s more, Take 1’s comprehensive underwriting authority is so complete that it allows them to rate, quote, bind and issue every line of insurance coverage their customer’s need from basic general liability to worker’s compensation, property, including inland marine, auto and umbrella according to Carroll. “It is precisely the completeness and range of our offerings that have made us the number one insurance provider to both the entertainment and the communications industries. It’s why we say to prospective clients, ‘take one minute to look at our offerings and you’ll make Take 1 your business partner for life!”

www.take1insurance.com