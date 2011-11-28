iSIGN Selects BroadSign to Manage Networked Displays

iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. has signed an agreement with BroadSign International to manage networked digital displays in Couche-Tard's convenience stores.

iSIGN, through its subsidiary Pinpoint Media Group, operates the network of advertising and promotional screens within the Couche-Tard chain of approximately 1,400 convenience stores in Canada. This network is the largest owner/operator network of in-store digital media in Canada. Once the installation of the Interactive Massaging Solutions ("IMS") software is completed, this network will be the world's largest fully interactive digital signage network.

Each convenience store has 2 to 3 screens installed at the point of sale, running brand loyalty programs, public service announcements and in-store promotions. BroadSign's digital signage software allows iSIGN to schedule and playback content on each screen, manage updates and monitor network health - doing all this from one central location, with minimal staff.

"Our engineering and technical staff worked for weeks to qualify and confirm BroadSign as the management system for all of our future network and Interactive Massaging Solutions ("IMS") applications scheduled for installation," states Alex Romanov, iSIGN's Chief Executive Officer.

"BroadSign's software has proven its ability to run some of the world's most sizable, complex and commercially successful digital signage networks," added Mr. Romanov. "This software-as-a-service platform is second to none in the industry and is an indispensable tool for us as a digital signage network operator."

The deployment of BroadSign's software is scheduled to be completed in early 2012.

"Less than twelve months ago we started a pure technology integration partnership with iSIGN that enhanced our digital signage platform with a mobile advertising solution. Today, following their acquisition of Pinpoint Media and the Couche-Tard network operation, we have expanded our relationship, and iSIGN has become our biggest Canadian client networks," said Brian Dusho, CEO of BroadSign International.

For more information: www.isignmedia.com

www.Broadsign.com