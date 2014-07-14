MAP Credenza Seeks to Ease AV Integrator, Architect Relationship

Middle Atlantic Productshas expanded its C5 Series Credenza offering to address the latest trends in commercial interior design. With new styles, furniture finishes, and options that reflect current design trends, the C5 Series was enhanced to help AV integrators work with the architect and design community to better integrate technology in modern spaces.
Middle Atlantic Products C5 Series Credenza
- The Credenza’s Frame to Furniture design complements an integrator’s installation workflow with foundational frames that are in stock, guaranteeing quick delivery while allowing the integrator to immediately start the installation. The frame is paired with a custom furniture finishing kit that is manufactured to order and shipped separately to the jobsite.
- Three new styles were designed to appeal to a range of design aesthetics. New finishes for the C5 Series include veneer and high-pressure laminate – all available in a spectrum of color choices. Vent finishes are now an option as well, in four different colors.
- Credenzas are engineered to ensure system reliability with built-in thermal management and cabling facilities and are available in 1, 2 and 3-bay configurations and two depths.
- Middle Atlantic Products has been part of the Legrand group since its acquisition in 2011.