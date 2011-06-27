Xantech Expands IR Line

Carlsbad, CA--Xantech has expanded its line of IR products with the introduction of the new CIRP (Projector IR Control), CIRS (Conference Room/Classroom Control) and CIRV (Large Venue IR Control) kits.
- The IR line of products includes the new CIRP (Projector IR Control), CIRS (Conference Room/Classroom Control) and CIRV (Large Venue IR Control) kits.
- Developed with direct input from leading contractors and system integrators, Xantech's new IR systems are specifically designed to address typical challenges facing installers today, including IR operation with plasma or LCD TV's; interference from CFL (compact fluorescent lighting) and sunlight; and distance limitations within a single kit. These kits are specifically geared for use in classrooms, conference rooms, and houses of worship.
- Two of the systems come with an amplified connecting block, which allows the connection of Xantech IR receivers and 10 emitter ports, thus interfacing IR control with the audio/video equipment. Each system includes the WallLink in-wall version of Xantech's Universal IR receiver, which is designed to reject interference from Plasma, LCD, LED Displays and Compact Fluorescent Lamps from entering the IR signal line. The WL85 or WL95 mounts into a single-gang electrical J-Box, is supplied with mounting screws and comes with a Decorator-style insert, allowing the installer to use a Decorator-style wall cover plate. This provides an integrated look for control of AV equipment behind closed doors or any IR Repeater System that is in close proximity to light sources described above.
- The WL85 version of the WallLink IR receiver installs into a single-gang electrical box, so it can be installed by any electrical contractor and allows for reliable projector control of the user up to 80 feet away from the IR target.
- The CIRS Conference/Classroom IR Control kit is designed for control of several audio/video devices that might not necessarily be in one central location. The CIRS comes with the WL85 IR receiver and adds the 79144 amplified connecting block, allowing the installer to extend the emitters up to 100 feet to various locations, thus letting the user control multiple devices in different areas of the room.
- The CIRV Large Venue IR Control kit is designed for the installer who needs IR control of the audio/video system, with the IR remote to be operated a great distance from the components and the IR receiver. The CIRV comes with the WL95 and amplified connecting block, which safely allows use of the remote up to 120 feet from the IR target, plus an extra 600 feet of overall distance from the target to the connecting block and 100 feet thereon after, for a total of 700 feet coverage for all of these components. For control of multiple components that are located throughout a very large room, the CIRV provides IR control of the audio/video components.
- "Our new IR systems are designed to cover any type of job the installer may be working on," said Rick Seegull, Xantech director of business development. "Additionally, because the new CIR IR Control kits are so easy to install and cost effective, integrators and consultants will have no problem making sure some form of Control System can be specified and installed on any AV conference/classroom system. And most importantly, like all Xantech audio/video control systems, they perform flawlessly."