Mackie DLM Powers Austin Airport

Austin boasts literally hundreds of live music events, such as the South By Southwest and Austin City Limits festivals, but one stands out as particularly unique. With more than 10 million people passing through its gates every year, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is often the first and last live music venue visitors to the city see and hear. The audio is powered by a Mackie DLM system installed at the Main Terminal's Asleep At the Wheel Stage at the Ray Benson Roadhouse.

The Peterson Brothers