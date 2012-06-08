Projectiondesign Partners with BOI Solutions

- The migration of immersive displays to the worlds of enterprise conferencing and collaboration will be a key theme for projectiondesign at this year’s InfoComm 2012 show, as the Norwegian manufacturer teams up with BOI Solutions, Inc., to showcase its F22 projectors integrated in a 16-channel visualization solution on its booth in Las Vegas.
- “We use projectiondesign projectors with our top customers ranging from Procter & Gamble (P&G) through to Starbucks, NFL Films, Honda and the U.S. Military," said Bill Othick, vice-president of BOI. "BOI Solutions designs research simulators and high-end conference rooms using the highest levels of video and audio systems engineering. Based in Ohio, the firm has pioneered the convergence of immersive displays with corporate meeting-room systems, even designing a unique conference-room concept – known as the Business Sphere – around a curved screen for which it co-holds a patent with P&G.”
- “Our company is a think-tank that designs working spaces, as opposed to a typical audio-visual firm that installs equipment in certain kinds of rooms,” said Bill Othick. “When you make data really visual, it is quicker and easier to process than if it simply sits on a spreadsheet or a PowerPoint presentation.”
- By applying techniques more commonly used in product visualization – such as the edge-blending and warping of multiple projected images and high-quality, multi-channel surround sound – to meeting rooms, BOI helps enterprises bring market reports and strategies to life in the same way that a new product or landscape can be viewed from any angle in an industrial or military simulation environment.
- “Our success is driven by our ability to integrate technologies of higher and higher performance capabilities, and we’ve used projectiondesign in many jobs for clients such as P&G and NFL Films,” said Othick. “The resolution of the projectors is excellent, their imaging is ultra-dependable, and the service and support we receive from the company is second to none.
- “We’re excited about being part of projectiondesign’s InfoComm exhibit plans and look forward to meeting current and future end-customers while they are literally right in front of our unique approach to visualization.”
- Anders Løkke, marketing director, projectiondesign, said: “The InfoComm show always delivers a strong mix of international integrators and end-users, and we believe our 16-channel projected display, designed and built in partnership with BOI, will inspire both communities to see how visualization displays are moving from niche markets into everyday enterprise communication.”