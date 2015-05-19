Lowell LCDR

The What: Lowell Manufacturing Company will unveil its new configured rack design at InfoComm15. The elegant 'LCDR' with tempered glass front door is made to fit the high-end decor of executive boardrooms and home theaters.

The What Else: The welded 16-gauge steel frame with charcoal grey textured finish has a solid top with vents and factory-mounted whisper fans already in place. Several 19-inch panels and vented shelves are installed leaving plenty of room for rackmount equipment. The side panels and a rear access cover can be locked for security or removed for access, while cables can be easily routed through top/bottom holes with inset grommets.