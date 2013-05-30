Lightware MODEX Modular Signal Extenders

- Lightware U.S.A. is showing its Modular Extender (MODEX) family of external signal extenders with modular capabilities. MODEX works in tandem with Lightware's 25G Hybrid line of digital matrix switchers or act as standalone extenders offering great flexibility to users who need to transport digital and analog video, audio or data signals over a single Cat5/6/7 or fiber cable.
- MODEX eliminates the need to invest in discrete units for extending and switching different audio, video, and control signal types. With MODEX, customers specify the modules needed for a custom built solution.
- To customize MODEX, users choose a media core (single or duplex fiber or CAT5/6/7 twisted pair cable), select one or two video and audio modules (analog VGA, Interlaced Composite Video, DVI, dual-link DVI, HDMI 1.4 with 3D, SDI, 3G-SDI and/or Displayport 1.2), and choose up to four interface modules for ethernet, control or optional audio.
- The technology built into the MODEX family allows 60-meter DVI cable on input; advanced EDID management; pixel-accurate reclocking; LAN, RS-232, RS-422, IR, CEC and USB control; fiber cable powering and more.
- MODEX comes in 1/2RU and 1RU frames. The one-unit extender has the bigger media core, which allows two video and audio modules and four interface modules. The front panel has an additional 10/100/1000 Mbps ethernet port and USB KVM connectors. The half-unit extender has the same functionality but allows one video and audio module and two interface modules; its front panel has an additional 10/100 Mbps ethernet port and USB KVM connectors. Both size frames may be either a video transmitter or receiver depending on the installed video and audio module.