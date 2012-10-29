AndersDX Launches TRū P-Cap Monitors in Europe

At the Kiosk London Show, andersDX announced the immediate availability of the TRū range of Projective Capacitive Multi-touch monitors.
- Offering a variety of design styles, sizes and aspect ratios, these monitors target OEM’s, System Integrators and end users alike. The TRū Open Frame and Desktop monitor range includes 15”, 17” and 19” options in a 4:3 aspect ratio, enabling upgrade for legacy applications, while 15.6”, 21.5” and 32” full HD monitors provide widescreen, 16:9 solutions for newer product concepts.
- Across the range, all products offer VESA mounting and desktop stands, with side mounting options enabling integration of Open Frame versions – enough choice to meet the specific needs of almost any usage scenario from Retail POS terminals, to medical monitors, interactive kiosks & digital signage and Security and automation control units.
- All monitors feature high end TFT displays, which have been pre-integrated with bezel-less PCAP touch sensors and optically bonded cover lens to provide a sophisticated ‘iPad’ type design that are exceptionally responsive supporting 2-10 simultaneous touches, and are easy to wipe down and clean. They can be used in portrait or landscape orientation and feature plug and play integration with DVI and VGA interface options, Windows 7 certification, Open Source TUIO drivers and available Linux and Android support.
- “The TRū monitors are an important addition to our wider multitouch solution offering,” said Rob Anders, CEO of andersDX. “PCAP has become the market leading touch technology and with this range from Touch Revolution, alongside our complementary computing and SW offerings, we can now deliver the same type of user experiences on large displays that customers have come to expect in the latest smartphones and tablet devices.”
- “Combining our TRū Multi-Touch monitor range with andersDX’s sales channel and commitment to delivering inspirational User Experiences, we are confident that our relationship across Europe will bring mutual success to both companies,” said Gene Halsey, TRū Product Line Director, Touch Revolution.