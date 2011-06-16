A New Day for AVB

by Mary Bakija

The adoption of Audio Video Bridging standards has grown in the past few years and no place is that more evident than at this year’s InfoComm Show. Several manufacturers will be debuting AVB-enabled hardware at the show, and the AVnu Alliance will present working demos of the technology at its pavilion. So what will AVB mean to the AV integration market?

Keep an eye out for more video manufacturers to join audio in looking at AVB. “We’re starting to get a lot more interested in the video side of it, but there are more questions than answers,” says Lee Minich, marketing group chair of the AVnu Alliance and president of Lab X Technologies. “Content protection comes up, for one. Can AVB do it? Absolutely. We’re working hard to educate and build momentum in the ‘V’ community of AV install.”

Today, the AVnu Alliance will present “AVB or IEEE 802.1 Audio/Video Bridging: The Future of Standards-Based AV” from 2:30-4 p.m. in Room W221B. The presentation will explore the role of the IEEE 802.1 AVB Standards in our industry, and will include an in-depth explanation of AVB and related IEEE standards. Also learn why AVnu and other members in IEEE are working hard at pushing the IEEE 1722.1 standard of device discovery, enumeration, and connection management forward as soon as possible. “1722.1 will allow us all to join hands and connect together,” says Minich. “We can’t start deploying it fast enough, as far as I’m concerned.”

Advantages of an open-source, non-proprietary networking technology will be discussed, as well as the role of silicon makers to ensure a cost-effective solution and the critical role the compliance program by AVnu Alliance will play to ensure interoperability of AVB devices.