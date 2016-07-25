LILIN Adds IRS1304 Low-Light IP Camera

The IRS1304 PTZ IP camera from Lilin



The What: LILIN has launched the newest addition to its IP video surveillance portfolio, the IRS1304 PTZ IP camera, which is able to capture 1080p HD video in near total darkness without the need for external IR illuminators.

The What Else: Key to the IRS1304’s success is adaptive IR illumination technology that automatically increases light intensity when the camera is zoomed in, while decreasing it when it is zoomed out. And because the IR LED system is fully integrated into camera operations, it will illuminate the PTZ field of view, whether panning right or left, or zooming in or out. The LEDs adjust automatically up to a maximum of 150 meters to enable large areas to be monitored with little to no ambient light.

"Our customers have asked us for a high-quality PTZ camera to deploy in applications where it is simply too dark for standard low lux light level PTZ cameras to operate," said Joe Cook, general manager of LILIN Americas. "With its adaptive IR LEDs, 30x optical zoom, and weather-resistant IP66 rating, the IRS1304 is the answer. It is the perfect solution for driving improved nighttime performance."

According to Cook, the IRS1304 with IR illumination "on" will capture images down to 0.0 lux or the equivalent of near total darkness.

The Bottom Line: The camera's IP66-rated housing is designed to withstand rain and dust for operation under a multitude of harsh weather conditions at temperatures ranging -40 to 122 degrees F. It is ONVIF compliant for simple, cost-effective integration with third-party equipment. It is well suited for a variety of applications, such as areas under trees; along walkways at university campuses, colleges, and schools; shaded areas between buildings; dark corners in backyards found on most larger residential properties; challenging infrastructures such as mining sites, hydroelectric power plants, highways, railways, or chemical/hazardous environments; and between automobiles in parking lots.

Preset function allows up to 128 preset positions for scanning multiple areas to be viewed automatically at predetermined time intervals without the need for an operator to control the camera. LILIN's user-friendly interface allows for easy pan, tilt, and zoom control through the recorder, web browser, or the LILIN Viewer application for mobile devices.