Da-Lite Expands Video Conferencing Line

Warsaw, IN--Da-Lite has expanded its video conferencing line with the addition of wood and metal Video Conferencing Carts.
- Da-Lite's new video conferencing carts accommodate up to a 50-inch diagonal monitor.
- The monitor mount for each cart accommodates up to a 50-inch diagonal monitor, provides 5 degrees of backward tilt, 15 degrees of forward tilt, and supports 100 pounds. A camera shelf, which can be mounted above or below the flat panel, is also included.
- Da-Lite’s Video Conferencing Equipment Rack Cart is offered with a choice of seven standard veneers, four standard laminates, or custom finishes. The Video Conferencing Cart features two locking doors, a rear locking access panel, and 14 rack spaces on each side. Two six outlet power strips are located in each side of the cabinet.
- The MM5C-39FS features two 25-inch by 30-inch shelves and a pull-out keyboard shelf. The locking cabinet includes rack rails and a six outlet power strip. The MM5C-39FS is standard with five inch heavy duty casters and has a black powder coated finish.