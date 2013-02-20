Liberty AV Solutions Forms Distribution Partnership with Perfect Path

- Liberty AV Solutions and Perfect Path have jointly announced details of a distribution partnership that will add the Perfect Path line of locking high-speed HDMI cables to Liberty’s extensive product catalog.
- A trademarked brand of the East Syracuse, NY-based company PPC, Perfect Path products debuted four years ago with a patented line of high-retention and locking HDMI cables.
- With its headquarters located in Colorado Springs, CO, Liberty AV Solutions is an AV supplier of solutions-based products ranging from bulk cable and connectors to custom plates, panels, racks, and signal distribution devices manufactured by its Intelix division.
- “Partnering with Liberty is a perfect fit for our extension into the world of commercial AV,” said Eric Bodley, vice president and general manager of Perfect Path. “Perfect Path has a solid reputation with the CEDIA channel of residential AV integrators and home theater installers, and is experiencing increasing demand for our products among other AV professionals. Liberty has a sterling reputation with consultants, specifiers, and integration companies serving every aspect of commercial installation. Combine that with the presence of Intelix’s HDMI products, and we have all the makings of a great partnership.”
- “Liberty prides itself on offering the best possible solutions for our customers,” said Liberty AV Solutions president, Ed Jankowski. “It’s no secret that HDMI cables have been a weak link in the chain for installers. That’s why we’re more than excited to be offering our customers Perfect Path’s state-of-the-art answer to HDMI cable connectivity.”
- Commenting in more practical terms on what the deal means for the industry, Ralph Parrett, manager of Liberty AV’s Liberty Wire and Cable brand, noted that “Perfect Path’s innovative HDMI cables allow for more efficient system installations, reduced after-the-install service calls, and a reduction in product returns with no problem found. They are the perfect complement to the Liberty product family.”