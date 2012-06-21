Middle Atlantic Unveils Series Surge Protection

- Middle Atlantic Products is introducing Series Protection, what the company calls the fastest responding series type surge suppression available.
- This patent-pending technology provides instantaneous protection of AV systems from damaging surges and is available in a newly introduced family of power distribution units.
- Series Protection was designed with robust non-sacrificial circuitry that ensures system reliability, officials at the company say. It also helps ensure noise-free AV systems by protecting connected equipment without contaminating the system ground. Every model in the Series Protection suite automatically disconnects devices from sustained over- and under-voltage events. All units also perform automatic recovery after these events, minimizing system downtime.
- The new line of Series Protection power products includes other industry firsts: a Hardwired model as well as Half Width models that require minimum space without compromising functionality. Full Width rackmount models for 19-inch enclosures are also available. In addition, the company is expanding its RackLink Power Management System offering to include models incorporating Series Protection technology.