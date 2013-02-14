Lencore Donates to Super Storm Sandy Relief

- Lencore, a Long Island manufacturer of commercial sound masking, paging, audio and mass notification systems, has made a charitable donation to the We Build New York organization.
- We Build New York is a non-profit organization, whose mission is to help rebuild homes for those devastated by Super Storm Sandy. They provide relief to those with insufficient resources to repair and rebuild their homes damaged by the storm.
- "Many people on Long Island are still coping with damage from Super Storm Sandy and are unable to move back into their homes," said Jodi Jacobs, director of marketing at Lencore. "As a Long Island based company, it is important to provide assistance as recovery efforts continue. We are honored to support We Build New York as they continue to help rebuild our communities."