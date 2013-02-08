Atlona Debuts Control4 Drivers for Matrix Switchers

- Atlona has released new Control4 drivers for its PRO3HD, PRO2HD, and H2H families of HDMI matrix switchers.
- The new drivers, which made their debut at ISE 2013, help ensure seamless integration and compatibility in residential and commercial AV systems using the Control4 platform.
- As a complete integration partner offering a full portfolio of products for control systems, Atlona has created and tested drivers to integrate with solutions from Control4, in addition to Vantage, Neets, RTI, URC, ELAN, Clare Controls, On Controls, and other leading control system manufacturers. These drivers help simplify integration of the Atlona matrix switchers and related products in residential and commercial automation and control systems, saving time and money for system designers, architects, integrators, and installers.
- At ISE 2013, Atlona displayed its latest matrix switchers and related solutions for Control4 systems in the Control4 Partner Pavilion. At the show, the company showcased several additional control system partner products and technologies through its ISE Control Partner Passport program.
- "Working alongside Atlona during ISE 2013, it was apparent that the company shares a vision that we at Control4 have long held," said Jim Arnold, senior vice president of sales, Control4. "In order to drive home automation adoption, everything in the home must work together, resulting in ultimate customer satisfaction."