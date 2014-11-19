Legendary Engineer Powers Chooses Metric Halo

“We’re in the business of correctly preserving a musical vision that occurred at a moment in time,” said legendary mastering engineer Herb Powers, Jr. “Sure, we make it commercial and tweak it up a bit, but really we’re preserving that picture as best we can.”

Powers’ philosophy – which is about the soul of the music and not its technicalities – has clearly worked for him: the veteran mastering engineer has earned numerous Grammy Awards and nominations and innumerable Platinum- and Gold-certified albums. His list of clients includes Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys, Justin Timberlake, Usher, Nelly, Missy Elliott, Lauryn Hill, Salt-N-Pepa, Run DMC, Afrika Bambaataa, Outkast, Toni Braxton, Babyface, Puff Daddy, Jennifer Lopez, Pink, and countless others. Among Powers’ trusted tools are Metric Halo SpectraFoo sound analysis software, a Metric Halo ULN-2 A/D/A interface, and, more recently, Metric Halo plug-ins.

For decades, his father, Herb Powers, Sr., worked for CBS as a quality control engineer in the company’s Manhattan studios, which gave the younger Powers an insider’s view of the business. Indeed, Powers remembers attending a session with his father for Sly and the Family Stone. Apart from a signed record, Powers came away with rare insight into the production of recorded music. When he was DJ’ing years later, Powers tapped that insight to give shape to the dissatisfaction he felt: “Most of the records I spun didn’t sound that good,” he said. “I was inspired to do something about it!”

Following his father’s advice, Powers secured a position at NYC’s famous Frankford/Wayne in 1977 (literally in the mailroom). True to the cliché, he worked his way up to eventually command his own mastering room. When Frankford/Wayne folded, he moved to The Hit Factory. Since it closed its doors in 2005, Powers has been working under his own flag, Powers Mastering Studio.