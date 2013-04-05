NEC Debuts 29-inch LED-Backlit Monitor

- NEC Display Solutions of America, a provider of commercial LCD display and projector solutions, has launched a 29-inch LED-backlit monitor that boasts an IPS panel, slim profile, full ergonomics and comprehensive connectivity for corporate, financial services, digital signage and medical environments, among others.
- Joining the MultiSync EA Series lineup, the EA294WMi performance-driven monitor enhances multi-tasking capabilities, work performance and productivity through its panoramic view, 21:9 aspect ratio, uniform color brightness and 2560 x 1080 resolution. It also consumes 29 percent less power than dual 19-inch monitors with similar LCD panel technology. The EA294WMi offers split-screen Picture by Picture/Side by Side (PBP) functionality, which enables two sources to display information on one monitor.
- The monitor is TCO Certified Edge 1.2, a supplemental certification for products with characteristics at the forefront of environmental design or social responsibility.
- “The EA294WMi continues a long tradition of NEC monitors that have forged new and better ways of working for people across a spectrum of industries,” said Kevin Christopherson, director of product marketing for desktop displays at NEC Display Solutions. “This 29-inch MultiSync model fulfills the NEC mantra of innovation, while keeping the environment top of mind through its LED backlighting, reduced power consumption and fewer hazardous materials. Professionals from the trading desk to advertising, video and content editing suites will find more space with which to accomplish their work. The monitor effectively replaces two SXGA 19-inch monitors in a very elegant way, yet can still enable multi-screen setups.”
- This widescreen model features IPS panel technology, providing exceptional image and color quality, with wide viewing angles (178° horizontal/vertical) and ergonomic adjustability. ControlSync technology allows users to control up to six EA294WMi displays in a multi-monitor configuration. Upon establishing one unit as the master, users are able to control many performance attributes of the multi-monitor setup in unison through the single monitor.
- Smart sensing technology automatically detects work conditions to determine the proper display brightness with ambient light and human sensors, while a comprehensive input panel, including DisplayPort, HDMI/MHL, DVI-D, VGA and 4-port USB hub, connects users to the latest peripherals and future-proofs the investment. Select smartphones (MHL-embedded) also can be connected via HDMI/MHL for HD quality images or video.
- Having essentially two monitors in one cabinet gives users several advantages, including lower acquisition, cable replacement and warranty costs.