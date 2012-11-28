Saddleback College Stays Connected With Advanced AV

- Saddleback College in Mission Viejo, CA, recently updated a number of its Hitachi CP-WX4021N projectors with the new Hitachi Solutions connectivity products. The projectors are now being used with the Hitachi MS-1WL Wireless Multifunctional Switcher, which comes equipped with a transmitter and receiver.
- Saddleback College currently has more than 40 CP-WX4021N 3LCD projectors, which were purchased in early 2011. “We purchased them because we found them be above and beyond other projector models in terms of performance, the image quality was better and they were more cost-effective,” said Will Lakow of Saddleback College’s Multimedia Department. “We also found the HDMI connectivity to be a huge advantage.”
- Saddleback College recently equipped four of its projectors with the MS-1WL Wireless Multifunctional Switcher. These projectors are located in a collection of classrooms known as The Village, with each classroom in close proximity to each other.
- According to Lakow, the MS-1WL has proven advantageous in a variety of ways. “As far as installation goes, it’s very convenient because it’s allowing us to eliminate a lot of cabling, plus the install time is quicker,” he said. “Overall, the entire system is now more efficient and easier to operate.”
- The Hitachi Solutions Products include the MS-1WL Wireless Multifunctional Switcher with receiver, the MS-1 Multifunctional Switcher and CS-1WL Wireless Switcher with a document camera, all of which enable expanded wireless connectivity between data and video sources and compatible Hitachi LCD projectors. The transmitter, which is built into the MS-1WL Wireless Switcher, connects to a video source such as a laptop and the receiver connects to a projector, enabling wireless transmission of a variety of video formats up to 1080p HD over a distance of up to 22 feet. The transmitter supports HDMI mandatory 3D video formats, eight bits-per-color HDMI video transmission and up to six Mbps audio.
- “Installing the MS-1WL was seamless, quick and easy. And to the end user, the entire system is transparent,” Lakow said.