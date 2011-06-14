Peavey Debuts nWare Mobile App

Orlando, FL--Peavey has debuted its new nWare Mobile application, a customizable user interface for controlling MediaMatrix NION digital audio systems from an iPad, iPhone, or iPod Touch device.
- The nWare mobile app.
- nWare Mobile allows designers and integrators to construct, program, and deploy wireless control interfaces within MediaMatrix without the expense of traditional third-party control systems.
- Designers and programmers can create full-color, high-resolution custom interfaces for NION systems that remotely control any system components and functions they choose.
- “The nWare Mobile application equips MediaMatrix systems integrators with a whole new palette of possibilities, on a programming platform they already know how to use,” said Hartley Peavey, founder and CEO of Peavey Electronics Corporation. “Our goal is to unleash system designers and end users with a tool that sets their imaginations free.”
- Designers can integrate standard nWare control devices from the nWare device tree into real-time, wireless handheld controls on the iPad, iPhone or iPod Touch, and also import graphics to create custom interfaces for specific customers, such as boardrooms, classrooms, houses or worship, or home theaters. Integrators can maximize profits by offering wireless control programming services, and create custom interfaces for clients without the time and expense of third party applications, hardware or programmers.
- When launched, the nWare mobile app automatically searches for and displays all the available MediaMatrix NION control panels connected to the local wireless network. The user can then select the panel to access and, if required by the designer, enter a pass code to bring up the display. Each time the app is launched, it automatically connects to the most recently accessed panel.
- nWare is a Windows-based interface that works with multiple NION nodes across an Ethernet network, as well as third-party control and SNMP management tools. nWare Mobile interfaces require an nControl or nTouch 180 processor and a wireless network.
- nWare Mobile is available now on the Apple App Store for $199.99.