Planar Ultra-High Resolution Wall Display

- Planar Systems, Inc. has introduced a video wall system that features ultra-high resolution image quality, seamless look and brightness and contrast into a compact footprint.
- The new Clarity™ MegaPixel™ Wall display incorporates the Clarity Interlock™ screen design. With up to 5,760 x 2,160 pixels of resolution and a total system depth of only 18 inches (45.72 cm), the Clarity MegaPixel Wall is ideal for the display and sharing of high-resolution information in standard conference rooms. For applications such as oil and gas exploration, geospatial intelligence, engineering design, scientific visualization, military simulation and video conferencing, the Clarity MegaPixel Wall’s combination of size, resolution and image quality are unequaled.
- Michel Pronier, CEO of Antycip Simulation, a European leader in the distribution, design and creation of projection display solutions, said, “We are in the business of helping our customers get the most value out of highly detailed visual information. Planar’s Clarity MegaPixel Wall display delivers the brightness, contrast and small footprint required for collaborative review of high-resolution content in standard, normally lit conference rooms. This product can make critical visual information available to more people in an organization.”
- The Clarity MegaPixel Wall is available for quote through Planar’s worldwide network of authorized control room resellers in two models/sizes: the 8-megapixel, 100-inch diagonal Clarity mp100 and the 12-megapixel, 146-inch Clarity mp150.
- Both models deliver:
- · Image quality. Planar’s proprietary Clarity Interlock screen design delivers seamless image quality with three times the brightness and ten times the contrast of other large-format video displays. Fine details are easily visible in normally lit conference rooms.
- · One-touch calibration. Near-perfect geometric alignment and brightness uniformity is maintained with a simple to use optical calibration control. Alignment is precise to within less than 1 pixel. Uniformity across the entire display is rated at 99 percent.
- · Slim design. The compact design requires an installation area with a depth of slightly more than 18 inches – the smallest footprint in the industry and a fraction of the space required for rear-mounted projection systems.
- · Application independence. Unlike many multi-projector implementations, Clarity MegaPixel Wall is source and application agnostic. Any source or application can be displayed correctly without special drivers or installing additional software.
- “Until now, you couldn’t get a wall display with high resolution, high brightness, large screen size and a small footprint,” said Steve Seminario, senior director of product marketing for Planar Systems. “The Clarity MegaPixel Wall cracks the ultra-high resolution code for conference room settings where teams collaborate and make critical decisions based on high resolution visual information such as maps, simulations, engineering models or detailed business models.”
- For informationwww.planarcontrolroom.com
Topics