L-Acoustics New X Series Speaker Line

The What: The L-Acoustics X Series is a new line of coaxial speakers for the installation and rental markets.

The What Else: The X Series is comprised of the X8 Live Monitor, X12 Multipurpose, and X15 Reference Stage Monitor. The X8 delivers high-fidelity sound with the L-Acoustics signature, a high SPL and extended bandwidth for operation at FOH position or in control rooms. Its wide conical directivity pattern imparts a sense of spatialization, with no minimum listening distance. The X12 can cover multiple applications in rental and installation. An ellipsoid directivity of 90 degrees by 60 degrees makes it adaptable to FOH application. The X12 comes with a complete range of rigging accessories and RAL color program for maximum application versatility and seamless integration. The X15 is the flagship model of the series, with exceptional power in beamwidth and acoustic isolation. Its narrow, 40-degree-by-60-degree directivity gives it immunity to feedback, making it ideal for the stage. Low in profile, light in weight, and rugged in build, the X15 boasts integrated risers allowing it to go from 35 to 55 degrees for maximum versatility.