L-Acoustics Launches X Series

- L-Acoustics has announced the launch of the X Series, a new line of coaxial speakers for the installation and rental markets.
- The new X Series, consisting of the X8, X12, and X15, responds to the demands of the industry’s top sound designers. Improvements include high-excursion neodymium drivers, ellipsoid directivity, laminar vented ports and up to 30 percent weight reduction. Used as a stage monitor, the X Series offers low latency monitor presets and a seven percent lower profile. In installation applications the X Series comes with a complete range of flexible rigging accessories and a RAL custom color program.
- “The challenge in creating the X Series was to bring all of the experience we gained in designing the K2 to bear on a new series of reference coaxials,” explains Christophe Combet, head of acoustic and instrumentation at L-Acoustics. “We optimized the design, ergonomics, acoustical performance and weight. We used new carpentry techniques to optimize internal volumes, maximize bass and eliminate vibrations, designing a new, aerodynamic form with a slender, low profile that gives a profound feeling of power.”
- The X8 is the live monitor of the X series. X8 delivers a high SPL and extended bandwidth for operation at FOH position or in control rooms. Its wide conical directivity pattern imparts a sense of spatialization, with no minimum listening distance.
- The X12 can cover multiple applications in rental and installation. An ellipsoid directivity of 90° x 60° makes it adaptable to FOH application. The X12 comes with a complete range of rigging accessories and RAL color program. Other features include low weight and optimized ergonomics for easy handling and a passive design for effective amplified controller management.
- The X15 is the powerhouse of the series, with exceptional power in beamwidth and acoustic isolation. Its narrow, 40° x 60° directivity gives it immunity to feedback, making it perfect for the stage. Low in profile, light in weight and rugged in build, the X15 boasts integrated risers allowing it to go from 35° to 55° for maximum versatility.
- The X Series comes as an addition to the ultra-compact 5XT fill launched in 2013 and will ship in Q4 of 2015.