Extron Ships Dual Link DVI Fiber Optic Extender

Extron Electronics' DDX 102 Dual Link DVI Fiber Optic Extender is now available.
- The DDX is an efficient transmitter and receiver set for long haul delivery of DVI signals over fiber optic cabling. It uses all digital technology to deliver pixel-for-pixel transmission of video images up to 2560x1600, including HDTV 1080p/60.
- The extender delivers dual link DVI-D signals up to 500 meters (1,640 feet) over two multimode cables or single link DVI signals over one fiber optic cable. The capabilities and compact size of the DDX 102 make this fiber optic extender ideal for sending high resolution DVI content in a wide variety of applications.
- "AV system designers and integrators needed a compact, cost effective solution for extending dual link DVI signals long distances over fiber optic cabling," said Casey Hall, vice president of sales and marketing for Extron. "The DDX 102 provides direct device connection, a clamshell design, and a detachable cable that make it ideal for a wide variety of applications."
- The DDX 102 transmitter and receiver feature industry standard LC-type connectors, and can be used for point-to-point fiber optic applications with dual link DVI requirements. The units connect directly to the DVI source and display devices, eliminating the need for additional mounting hardware. EDID Minder automatically manages EDID by maintaining continuous communication with the source, ensuring that it powers up properly and reliably outputs content for display. The transmitter also provides an EDID capture mode to store display EDID.