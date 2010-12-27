BAHN and Symon Reseller Agreement

- BAHN, an IP-based and digital technology solutions for the hospitality and meeting industries, has announced it has signed the first global "Gold Level" reseller agreement in the hospitality marketplace with Symon Communications, an industry leading provider of visual communications and digital signage solutions. This new global agreement builds upon an already successful partner relationship in Europe.
- "We are very excited about the long-term potential of this relationship, which includes the possibility of joint products and services in the future," notes Jim Jones, iBAHN's vice president of client services. "The relationship has worked well for both parties in EMEA and we look forward to similar success in the Americas."
- As the global leader in their respective markets, iBAHN and Symon will focus on optimizing and monetizing all available screens within a property by providing hoteliers with complete end-to-end digital signage and visual communications solutions. The companies will also capitalize on consumer movement to intelligent mobile devices such as the new generation of sophisticated smartphones and tablets.
- "Symon is extremely pleased to be working with iBAHN to jointly expand our offerings to the hospitality and meeting industries. Symon's content management expertise coupled with iBAHN's IP network and network management skills and experience creates incredible synergies that will allow us to jointly improve the guest experience," says Steve Gurley, Symon's vice president of marketing and new market development.
www.ibahn.com
www.symon.com