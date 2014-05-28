L-Acoustics Bets Big With Three New Appointments

- L-Acoustics announced the appointment of three new employees to its US team: David Brooks, André Pichette, and Chris “Sully” Sullivan. The announcement comes from Laurent Vaissié, general manager of L-Acoustics US.
- Having served as Applications Engineer for L-Acoustics’ worldwide headquarters in Marcoussis, France for the past nine years, David Brooks has now joined the Oxnard, California office as applications engineer, touring liaison, USA. With 30 years of experience to his credit—including running monitor mixes for N’Sync, among many other artists—Brooks is now tasked with providing additional support for touring clients, liaising with production and sound companies, and facilitating education for FOH and system engineers.
- André Pichette, who most recently served as director of integration and operations at Solotech Las Vegas since 2010, comes to L-Acoustics as head of applications, install, USA. Similarly bringing three decades of audio experience to his new role with the loudspeaker manufacturer, Pichette has performed audio design and engineering work for numerous Cirque du Soleil productions, Olympic Games, and high-profile tours like Billy Joel and Elton John, Backstreet Boys, and Barenaked Ladies over his career.
- The new position of application engineer, East Coast, USA has now been filled by Chris “Sully” Sullivan, who previously served as optimization engineer for Elite Multimedia in addition to mixing touring FOH sound for Gary Allan, Luke Bryan, Joe Nichols, Jaci Velasquez, and Point of Grace. Involved with live sound for almost 30 years as well, Sully takes charge of L-Acoustics’ first technical support position based on the East Coast for increased support and future development in the Northeast.
- “L-Acoustics US experienced a steep 74 percent growth in permanent installations in 2013, as well as a very strong demand from production rental companies for our variable curvature products following the introduction of K2,” said Vaissié. “As this trend continues into 2014, I am pleased to announce the appointments of David, André, and Sully to key strategic positions in support of our touring and installation clients, and dedicated local support in the Eastern US, respectively. These men each share a passion for uncompromised high-performance audio, education, and customer support that fits perfectly with our values. Benefiting from nearly 90 years of combined experience, our North American customers and end users can count on, now more than ever, premium support for their L-Acoustics sound systems.”