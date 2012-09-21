Four Winds Interactive Joins Gaming Standards Association

- Four Winds Interactive (FWi) has become the first Digital Communications company to join the Gaming Standards Association (GSA). FWi will implement the GSA System-to-System (S2S) protocol to standardize messaging between Gaming, Non-Gaming and Digital Display systems for its casino-operating clients.
- “A lack of interoperability between multiple, diverse systems in gaming resorts has restricted innovation,” said David Levin, president and CEO of FWi. “We are committed to bringing Digital Communications solutions to the gaming industry and have joined GSA as a testament to that commitment.”
- GSA is an international trade association that creates benefits for gaming manufacturers, suppliers, operators and regulators. The GSA facilitates the identification, definition, development, promotion, and implementation of open standards to enable innovation, education, and communication for the benefit of the industry.
- GSA protocols, standards and certifications are available only to GSA members. S2S protocol is a system-to-system protocol adopted as GSA’s standard for messaging between gaming host and non-gaming host systems.
- For example, Levin explained, the S2S protocol can be used to promote progressive jackpots throughout the casino/hotel. Another example Levin offered is integration between self-service digital concierge kiosks, Player’s Clubs and Lodging Management systems. Players can review their loyalty points for possible comps, examine their lodging folio and see special offers from restaurants and spas on property – all from the casino floor or any other location in the resort.
- “These system integrations are possible today,” Levin said. “But casino operators face long, expensive implementations to make them happen. With GSA protocols, we will help our gaming customers integrate their technology faster and more cost effectively.”
