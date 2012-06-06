Harman Introduces Next Stage of HiQnet

- At InfoComm 2012, Harman will introduce the next stage in the evolution of the company's HiQnet configuration and control software.
- HiQnet was designed with the active participation of leaders in the professional systems integration community and has been deployed successfully on audio integration projects including the Olympic, NFL, MLB, EPL and World Cup stadia, as well as high-capacity houses of worship and parliamentary chambers, according to the company.
- “This announcement marks the culmination of our long-term strategy to provide a powerful singular platform that will be the standard for audio networking going forward. Our latest introduction will underscore the power and potential of HARMAN’s system-level approach to professional audio system design and development,” said Adam Holladay, market manager, Harman System Development and Integration Group.