Marcy Patzer Joins Scala, for Retail

- Scala Inc. has announced that Marcy Patzer has joined the company as Senior Director of Retail Strategy. A recognized retail industry expert, Ms. Patzer was previously Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Pro-Motion Technology Group, based in Wixom, Mich.
- “We are extremely pleased to have Marcy joining Scala at a time when there are many new and exciting developments with digital displays, signs and mobile devices beginning to transform the retail environment,” said Tom Nix, Scala’s newly appointed CEO. “Marcy brings deep integration, hardware and installation experience working with many of the nation’s leading retailers.”
- With so many state-of-the-art installations demonstrating that companies are heavily investing in Audio-Visual solutions, Scala believes Ms. Patzer is the perfect choice for taking the lead on digital innovation in the retail space.
- “It’s all about the network. I have been working with retailers for over ten years to understand their individual needs, vision and infrastructure. Balance that with what the consumer has come to expect – the experience and user-friendly environment along with the technical revolution – and you get a multitude of ’cool‘ that is upon us including QR, Augmented Reality, RFID, NFC and applications,” stated Ms. Patzer. “This creates an experience that is effective for both the customer and retailer in the sales process.”
- Through its global partner network, Scala continues to be well positioned to deliver innovative retail and quick service restaurant (QSR) digital display and signage installations.
- Ms. Patzer continued, “The design firms are imperative in this collaboration as they allow digital media to be a part of the aesthetic of the store. When you put all this creativity on a solid, reliable platform like Scala, retailers can integrate their touch-points and create value for themselves as well as the consumer.”
- “When you combine Marcy’s deep retail experience, emerging technologies such as predictive analytics, QR codes, mobile and kiosks, and an integrated incredibly stable platform like Scala, we expect to deliver some very exciting developments to retail,” added Mr. Nix.
- Ms. Patzer is a graduate of Michigan State University and prior to working at Pro-Motion was Vice President of Sales at BlueWater Technology Group. She is also a Board Member of Digital Signage Association (DSA).
