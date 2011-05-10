Paul Flanigan Joins Rise Vision

- Rise Vision, the web platform for digital signage, has announced that Paul Flanigan has joined Rise Vision as Vice President of Marketing and Business Development.
- In this newly-created position, Flanigan serves as the primary marketing executive for Rise Vision, a web-based, open-source platform for digital media. He is also charged with evangelizing the platform and Rise Vision brand through applicable channels, building a subscription-based following, and developing partnerships with manufacturers and suppliers to fortify the organization’s place as the premiere open-source platform for digital signage users.
- Flanigan reports directly to Byron Darlison, President of Rise Vision, Inc.
- “Paul’s background in branding, marketing, digital and social media, and digital signage makes him the ideal executive to shape the evolution of Rise Vision,” said Darlison. “We are confident in both the platform and Paul’s abilities to grow the product and the brand.”
- Prior to his recent work as a consultant, from 2005 to 2009 Flanigan managed the billion-dollar in-store network for Best Buy’s global retail chain. From 2001-2004 Flanigan managed the marketing and sponsorship activities for the Sacramento River Cats, the Triple-A affiliate of Major League Baseball’s Oakland A’s.
- “I am elated to join Rise Vision and the talented team that creates this remarkable platform,” said Flanigan. “This is a tremendous opportunity to bring together different markets and users through a common, open-source platform that fosters user engagement.”
- Rise Vision is a private company wholly owned by Rise Holdings, based in Toronto, Canada, and has been creating web-based software services since 1992 to thousands of clients around the world.
- Paul Flanigan:
- paul.flanigan@risevision.com
