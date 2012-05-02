Intelix DIGI-HD-XR Repeater and Receiver

Intelix's new DIGI-HD-XR allows users to extend HDMI and IR over twisted pair cabling in virtually any digital signage, home theatre, or commercial AV application.
- Serving as an inline receiver and repeater, the compact extender works at distances up to 300 feet, and can be cascaded up to four times. Compatible with Intelix’s DIGI-HD-UHR2 and DIGI-HD-IR2 systems, as well as its IR3 Series components, the DIGI-HD-XR can additionally be used at DA outputs to increase the number of displays working in any given zone.
- Up to five DIGI-HD-XR units can be connected per run. Outfitted with a local HDMI output and a local IR input, the device provides audio and video at a connected display as well as at an IR connection point for remote source control. It’s versatility allows it to double as a receiver for Intelix HDMI twisted pair matrices such as the DIGI-HD-8X8, DIGI-HD-4X4, and DIGI-HD-4X2. It can also be used in place of the DIGI-HD-IR2-R and DIGI-HD-UHR2-R.