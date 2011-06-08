FOR-A to Highlight Video Products

Fort Lee, NJ--FOR-A will highlight a variety of recently introduced products at the 2011 InfoComm Show, including its FA-9500 multipurpose signal processor, HVS-350HS HD/SD 1.5 M/E digital video switcher, FVW-500HS HD/SD video writer, LTR-100HS video archive recorder, MV-3200 Series multi-viewer, and MV-1600HS Series multi-viewer.
- FOR-A's FA-9500 multipurpose signal processor.
- "InfoComm has always been a key show for us," said Pedro Silvestre, FOR-A sales director. "It's the world's largest conference for the professional AV industry, which along with broadcast, is one of the top areas we serve. Our company's research and development focuses its design criterion on products and features that will benefit video professionals working in this challenging but dynamic field. We see our customer base grow every year after our InfoComm participation."
- The FA-9500 multipurpose signal processor offers frame sync and video and audio conversion tools, as well as a variety of options for improved video production functionality. It supports 3G-SDI, HD/SD-SDI, and analog composite I/O, and provides up/down/cross/aspect converters, second converter, color corrector, and automatic video optimizer as standard features.
- FOR-A will also show the HVS-350HS switcher at InfoComm. It includes eight inputs and outputs standard (expandable to 24 inputs and 12 outputs), and its 10-bit processor supports 1080i, 720p, NTSC, and PAL formats. Built-in frame synchronizers on each input and a resizing engine on four inputs allows asynchronous signals - including HD, SD, analog, and PC signals - to be switched in the same program.
- Also being demonstrated at FOR-A's booth will be the FVW-500HS video writer, which enables freehand drawing and positioning of objects and image files over video. This system provides drawing tools for a variety of markets, including usage in replay commentary in sports broadcasts, news programs, and weather forecasts, as well as in creating educational materials and in the medical field.
- The FOR-A LTR-100HS video archiving recorder will also be on display. The recorder supports LTO-5 technology, the latest standard in long-term, high-capacity tape storage, to provide a simple and effective archive solution. Equipped with a high quality MPEG-2 codec, the LTR-100HS includes an MXF wrapper/un-wrapper, so MXF files (XDCAM HD/HD422/IMX) recorded to LTO-5 tape can be used directly by many NLE systems. LTO-5 tape cartridges can store approximately 50 hours of programming recorded at 50 Mbps.
- FOR-A's MV-3200 Series multi-viewer provides customizable support for up to 32 inputs and four display outputs. It offers a multi-monitor display environment suited to a system by selecting and installing the required input and output cards on a 2 U frame, so control rooms don't have to supplement their video walls with additional monitors. The choice of input boards provides support for various asynchronous HD/SD-SDI, analog composite, and DVI (analog and digital) signals, as well as analog or AES audio. The other multi-viewer that will be showcased at InfoComm is the MV-1600, which offers the capability of viewing video from up to 16 channels on a single monitor. In addition to regular video output, the MV-1600 also includes SXGA high-resolution output and a remote monitoring function over a network as standard features.