Klipsch Adds New Rep Firms for Brand’s Professional Audio Products

Klipsch has added two commercial independent rep firms, LVX Marketing Inc. and Pacific Coast Visions. The firms are now official representatives of the brand’s professional audio speakers and will act as extensions of Klipsch in developing new relationships with integrators and growing the brand in the AV industry.

LVX Marketing Inc. is a founding member of the In Tune Sales Group: A national coalition of the industries’ most experienced and well trained independent rep firms. Its diverse divisions define LVX, which enable the firm to represent a wide selection of quality products and bring new ground breaking technologies to market. It will represent Klipsch distributed audio and permanent installation products in Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, and Montana.

"I am a long time Klipsch believer and began selling Klipsch in the early 80's. I was really excited to have LVX Marketing team up again with the Klipsch pro division. The form factor, value, and sound continues the great pedigree that Klipsch is known for," noted John Hernandez, CEO of LVX Marketing.

Pacific Coast Visions is a wholesale professional sales and marketing company serving professional AV markets through a series of authorized resellers and integrators and will represent Klipsch in Oregon, Idaho, Washington, and Alaska.

“We are proud to be a part of the Klipsch family. It is an innovative loudspeaker manufacturer with a long legacy of creating exceptional speakers. Klipsch Professional speakers are a great addition to our line. The products, technical support and management team are a great fit with our company and we’re excited to build the Klipsch brand and sales in the Pacific Northwest,” said Adam Dole at Pacific Coast Visions.

Pacific Coast Visions was incorporated in April 2000 when Multi Media Marketing absorbed Daniels Marketing, a Southern California rep firm. Pacific Coast Visions grew from broadcast products to editing, post production then HD video transmission and Pro Audio products. Pacific Coast Visions is a privately held corporation based in Santa Clara Ca. with offices in Seattle and Orange County.

“We are thrilled to have LVX and Pacific Coast Sales join our sales team as we continue to grow in the professional audio markets,” said Trevor Gibson, national sales manager for Klipsch Commercial. “These partnerships provide a strong platform to drive additional business and also allows Klipsch to provide high performance audio solutions to new and existing customers.”

For more information on the Klipsch brand and its products, visit their website.