ESP enVision PCS Offers Real-Time, Advanced Energy Diagnostics

Electronic Systems Protection, Inc. (ESP) has introduced the enVision Power Conditioning System (PCS), an advanced diagnostic and power protection device that measures and records power disturbances in detailed, real-time reports and displays.

  • This solution gives service teams the ability to quickly identify power problems that can cause lock-ups and copy quality issues. With fifty power anomalies occurring per month on an average office circuit it will reduce "no-problem found" service calls and parts replacement expenses that negatively impact profitability.
  • Power quality issues are costly, especially if left unchecked. To mitigate downtime and disturbances, enVision constantly measures a wide range of electrical data, such as: line-neutral voltage, neutral-ground voltage, amperage, crest factor, power factor, line frequency and energy usage to inform service technicians when power is impacting a machine's performance. A real-time scope meter function provides up-to-the-minute analysis of power related events to easily identify problems.
  • enVision also records over/under voltages, surges, power outages and shut-offs, presenting the data in an easy to read display through a communications module for comprehensive troubleshooting. An internal battery ensures enVision will provide accurate reporting and time stamps, even during extended power outages. Technicians can easily customize voltage recording and shut-off set-points for any device or environment using an easy to use graphical interface.
  • Additional monitoring and user flexibility is afforded by an LCD interface that provides notifications and easy access to recorded events, parameters and settings. ESP is also developing TCP-IP, Bluetooth, Zigbee and cellular as future communication protocols for enVision.
  • Not just for diagnostics, enVision also provides industrial-grade power protection. Connected equipment benefits from a robust line of defense that includes ESP Multi-Stage surge protection, EMI/RFI noise filtration, over/under voltage protection, Cat6 network protection, telephone line and wiring fault protection.
  • "enVision is the most advanced energy intelligence and power protection tool ESP has developed to date, and it will solve a lot of headaches for service departments," said Stephen F. Galloway, president and CEO ESP/SurgeX. "Whether it's reducing energy consumption, service calls, or other problems; having the ability to immediately analyze energy-related data will help any organization run more efficiently".
  • The enVision PCS is available in five configurations, including a model featuring IEC outlets and 230/10A receptacles for global markets. 230/30A and 230/16A models are also in development for release later this year.