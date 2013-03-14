QSC Presents Charity Golf Tournament for Sandy Hook Fund

In the wake of the tragic shootings this past December, QSC Audio Products, LLC, will present a golf tournament on May 4, 2013 at the Tustin Ranch Golf Club in Tustin, CA to benefit the Sandy Hook School Support Fund.
- There are a variety of ways for both companies and individuals to partner with QSC to benefit this worthwhile cause, from corporate sponsorships, banner displays, gift bags, foursomes, contest sponsorships, meal sponsorships, and individual golfer registration and lunch tickets.
- “We welcome golf enthusiasts from across the industry in aiding this very worthwhile cause,” said Joe Pham, QSC president and CEO. “Now is the time for those that can to lend their support, whether as sponsor, player, or simply by offering a charitable donation. We are very grateful for participation at any level.”
- The event will begin at 7:00 a.m. with onsite registration, and highlights of the day will include a helicopter ball drop, an awards ceremony for the top golf foursomes, breakfast and lunch buffets, prize drawings, and several contests including a closest-to-the-pin contest, hole-in-one contest, and longest drive contest.
- For more information on sponsorship opportunities, or to sign-up for the golf event, please visit http://qschome.com/golf-tournament/. Registration and sponsorship deadline is April 15, 2013.