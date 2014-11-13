Kelley Joins RTI as VP of Sales and Marketing

Scott Kelley has joined Remote Technologies Incorporated (RTI) as vice president of sales and marketing, replacing Pete Baker, who has left the company.

Scott Kelley

Kelley previously held senior management positions in sales and marketing at 3M and at Bose Corp., where he led global sales and marketing for the ElectroForce Systems Group, a division of Bose that serves the medical device, bio-medical, and engineered materials industries with advanced dynamic test equipment. His background in global sales management, strategic marketing, and business development includes international experience in Latin America, Asia, and Europe.

Responsible for RTI’s global sales and marketing organization, Kelley will focus on driving increased brand awareness for RTI in consumer and commercial markets. According to the Minneapolis area manufacturer, Kelley’s extensive background in technology and engineering, coupled with his sales and marketing expertise, will allow him to optimize the value chain by connecting with RTI’s distributors, dealers, and end users, and incorporate their feedback into the company's product roadmap.

“Scott comes to us with extensive experience in sales and marketing management from major technology companies,” said John Demskie, RTI’s founder and CEO. “With an impressive record of successful business development and a strong technical background, Scott has the key attributes RTI needs to take us to the next level. We are delighted to have him join the team.”

“I am delighted to have the opportunity to work with an industry-leading technology company whose products make such a strong connection with end users,” Kelley said. “This is an exciting market space with rapidly evolving technology innovations that will positively impact the lives of consumers.”