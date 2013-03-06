PSNI Plans International Expansion, Adds Associates

- Professional Systems Network International (PSNI) will increase its global footprint by adding select associates outside North America to its network of audiovisual system integrators.
- PSNI currently has affiliates throughout the United States and Canada.
- The initial expansion, announced at the Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) exposition in Amsterdam, will include Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, with further expansion in other regions in future phases.
- Expansion planning began ISE, where PSNI executive director Chris Miller and co-executive director Tom Roberts met with top AV distributors and system integrators, executives from industry trade organizations, and PSNI Preferred Vendor Partners that provide products to those regions.
- "PSNI affiliates throughout North America are experiencing the need for international integration and service partners throughout EMEA to meet the ongoing and increasingly global demands of our clients," said Miller. "Our goal is to partner with best-in-class systems integrators in the EMEA region. Also, integrators in EMEA have noted they have unique needs for peer-to-peer communications, support and collaboration similar to what PSNI does for its integrators throughout North America. PSNI will develop an international network while assisting integrators throughout EMEA to develop their own peer-to-peer network using the knowledge gained from PSNI's 26 years of experience in North America."
- This year's ISE, held in January, drew more than 44,000 attendees and nearly 900 exhibitors.