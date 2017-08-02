Josh Weisberg to Step Down as WorldStage President

WorldStage announced that Josh Weisberg has stepped down from his positions as President and Chief Operating Officer and will remain with the company as an advisor on internal initiatives, as well as taking a lead position on specific projects.

Josh Weisberg

“In 2016, our company experienced its best year ever and the management team is a great foundation for future success and preservation of the legacy and reputation for the company,” said Weisberg, who has enjoyed a 37-year history as a co-founder of WorldStage and prior to that Scharff Weisberg. “This decision was made after much thought and consideration but I feel that stepping back from a leadership role at the company that has been home and family for the past 37 years is best for me at this time in my career.”

“The company has an exceptional management team, most of whom have been with our company for decades and who’s dedicated work and leadership have established WorldStage as an industry leader due to the quality of work we provide to our clients,” said Gary Standard, WorldStage Chairman & CEO, co-founder of WorldStage and founder of Video Applications.

Standard will add the responsibilities of President to his current Chairman & CEO responsibilities. Joining the management team is Guy Denniston who has been a consultant to WorldStage and its senior management for close to two years. Guy has become the COO (Chief Operating Officer) of the company.