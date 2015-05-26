Jonathan Shor Joins Verrex Sales Team

Verrex has hired Jonathan Shor, CTS-D, as senior sales account executive. Based at the company’s global headquarters in Mountainside, NJ, Shor will support existing client relationships and expand into new global enterprise accounts and markets. He reports directly to Verrex vice president of global sales, Bill Chamberlin.

“Verrex’s growth is rooted in our deep understanding of client challenges and goals ⎯ and our continued ability to attract strong talent like Jonathan to address,” said Chamberlin. “Jonathan demonstrates forward-thinking concepts, keen technical intelligence, and consistent success in identifying solutions to meet clients’ needs. He represents Verrex’s commitment to advancing contemporary AV as an essential component of workplace strategy. Our entire organization looks forward to Jonathan’s role supporting our ongoing market leadership.”

Shor contributes more than 18 years of AV industry sales leadership and system design expertise to Verrex. Career highlights include director of technology and production of McCann Systems; associate principal – manager of NY AV Design Department of Shen Milsom & Wilke; and regional director – Northeast Territory of Whitlock. Most recently Jonathan designed cutting-edge systems for Fortune 500 companies as senior vice president of engineering of McCann. Jonathan holds a bachelor of arts degree in mathematics from Kean University and the Certified Technology Specialist – Design (CTS-D) designation from InfoComm International.